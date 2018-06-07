PICTURES: Milton Keynes man helps improve life for disabled orphans in Ghana

A Milton Keynes man who founded a charity to help disabled orphans in Ghana is set to turn their “open barn” into a fully-functioning kitchen.

CLICK THE GALLERY LINK ABOVE TO SEE PICTURES FROM GORDON’S WORK IN GHANA

The youngsters live in a small, safe community in Offinso Maase, a town in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

Gordon Redgrift founded ADDO (Action Disability Development Offinso) after visiting the centre and seeing how it was lacking in even the most basic facilities.

Last he raised money to sink a bore hole, pumping water into a two thousand gallon tank to enable the youngsters to have running water and a toilet block for the first time.

Gordon will be returning in October to oversee the kitchen project and he is busy raising the £15,000 needed to fund it.

“The existing kitchen is to many of us and open barn,” he said.

“In the rainy season it is difficult to prepare food and many accidents have resulted.

“The design of the new kitchen will be fully enclosed and equipped to suit the needs of the children.”

In Ghana there is little support for children born with physical or mental disabilities, said Gordon, who hopes to have the new kitchen completed by Christmas.

You can donate via ADDO’s bank account.

The account number is 69089082.

The sort code is 08-71-99.

Follow ADDO’s progress on Facebook under Addo Offiinso.

READ MORE:

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 15 most expensive houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 12 cheapest houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes

IN PICTURES: 47 pubs in Milton Keynes you went to over the years that aren’t there anymore

REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Milton Keynes for 2018 as rated by you

REVEALED: The best primary schools rated OUTSTANDING by Ofsted across Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The Milton Keynes primary schools that REQUIRE IMPROVEMENT according to Ofsted