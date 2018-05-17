PICTURES: Power restored after controversial Milton Keynes blaze

The power has now been restored to homes in the Lakes Estate, Milton Keynes, following a fire which could have cost lives in the arly hours of this morning.

Lives were put at risk after a major fire started with a pile of rubbish Milton Keynes Council failed to shift.

Councillor Mohammed Khan at the scene

Western Power contractors worked all morning on the damaged sub-station and power has been restored.

Meanwhile ward councillor Mohammed Khan confirmed the rubbish set alight - a sofa and an old chair - had been reported to the council two weeks ago.

He is asking for a enquiry into why the rubbish was not collected.

Councilor Khan is also urging the council to clean up all dumped rubbish on the Lakes Estate.

“It is all over the place,” he said.

“We need a thorough clean-up operation and then we need the council to clamp down on people who dump rubbish illegally in the future.”

Close to the scene of today’s fire is a sign warning that fly-tipping carries a fine of £2,000.

“The council needs to enforce this and make an example of the culprits,” said councillor Khan.

