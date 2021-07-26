Pictures: Rain didn't dampen the spirts of impressive World Picnic in Milton Keynes on Sunday

Familes flocked to enjoy the World Picnic in Campbell Park on Sunday.

People used a Covid-safe 'book a bubble' system to reserve their space at the event, which celebrates music, dance, cultures and food of the world

The successful event was hosted by the Parks Trust, in collaboration with the Milton Keynes International Festival 2021.

People were invited to learn all about the cultures in Milton Keynes that help to make the city so vibrant. They could watch music and dance acts and try new and exciting foods from a host of local vendors.

Live music was provided by the the Bavarian party band the Oompah Stompers, the sea shanty singing ensemble Sloop Groggy Dogs and British Cuban-influenced The Swanvesta Social Club.

Photographer Jane Russell was out and about to capture the fun on people's faces throughout the afternoon.

