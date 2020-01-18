Pictures released of boy, 6, currently missing in Milton Keynes as police issue update on frantic search

Police have released pictures of the missing six year old boy that has sparked a major search in Milton Keynes overnight.

Aadil Umair Rahim, age 6, went missing from Newport Pagnell Services at around 7.15pm yesterday (Friday), police have just confirmed.

Aadil

He is described as Asian with black short hair and he is around 4ft. He is wearing a green jumper, a grey long top, grey baggy trousers and a white skull cap.

A CCTV image of Aadil from when he was at the service station earlier has been released.

Currently the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter is helping with trying to locate Aadil.

Superintendent Amy Clements, said: “We are appealing for information to trace Aadil and we are concerned for his welfare.

Aadil on CCTV at the service station

“He is only six and may be hiding somewhere. He is not in any trouble at all, we really just need to know he is safe and well.

“He was last seen at the service station and currently we are carrying out thorough searches in the area of the services and the surrounding area to try and find him.

“If you were at the services this evening between 7pm and 8.30pm, either northbound or southbound and think you may have seen Aadil, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 quoting the reference URN 1237 (17/1).

“We are also asking anyone who was at the services, and has a dash-cam to check their footage and contact us with any relevant information.

“If you think you may have seen him, please also make contact with Thames Valley Police.”