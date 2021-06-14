Pictures show fans enjoying England's winning start to Euro 2020 at popular Milton Keynes bar
Hundreds enjoyed an afternoon of football and blazing sunshine
Monday, 14th June 2021
Updated
Tuesday, 15th June 2021
The MK Citizen sent photographer Jane Russell to capture the atmosphere of fans watching England's first Euro 2020 match on Sunday.
Jane went to MK11 Live Music Venue and Sports Bar on Kiln Farm where people were able to watch on the big screens.
You can see a gallery of shots here - include the reaction when Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game against Croatia in the 57th minute.
