It was perfect weather to watch the football with a pint at MK11 sports bar

Pictures show fans enjoying England's winning start to Euro 2020 at popular Milton Keynes bar

Hundreds enjoyed an afternoon of football and blazing sunshine

By The Newsroom
Monday, 14th June 2021, 6:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 10:54 am

The MK Citizen sent photographer Jane Russell to capture the atmosphere of fans watching England's first Euro 2020 match on Sunday.

Jane went to MK11 Live Music Venue and Sports Bar on Kiln Farm where people were able to watch on the big screens.

You can see a gallery of shots here - include the reaction when Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game against Croatia in the 57th minute.

1.

Looking forward to the big match

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

2.

This is how an England shirt doubles as a sun hat

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

3.

Waiting for the match to begin

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

4.

Almost time for the off

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

