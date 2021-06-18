Pictures show flooding at ASDA in Milton Keynes

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has received several calls regarding flooding in Milton Keynes today (June 18).

Flooding has rose past ankle height in the ASDA Supercentre in Bletchley.

Bletchley is one of the areas Milton Keynes firefighters confirm they have received calls from concerned residents regarding rising water levels.

ASDA in Bletchley on June 18

The downpour has been relentless today, the nonstop rain was projected in the UK. Milton Keynes was one of the areas which fell under a yellow weather warning provided by The Met Office.

Officials warned that the rain might lead to flooding, while thunderstorms could come later on in the day.

A spokesperson for the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service released the following statement: "Within the last 30 minutes we have received more than 20 calls to flooding incidents, mainly in Bletchley, Buckingham, Wing and Wingrave, and are working with other agencies to provide advice and assistance."