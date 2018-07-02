Pictures show Milton Keynes nativity auditions in the height of summer

Bright young stars of... Milton Keynes ... auditioned for the Christmas nativity in the height of summer at the weekend.

On Saturday Christ the Cornerstone was home to a different kind of Nativity.

Bright young stars of Milton Keynes - and the surrounding areas - had the chance to sparkle and shine in local open auditions for the festive feel-good comedy Nativity! The Musical.

The successful children will join the production when it tours to Milton Keynes in November.

Nativity! The Musical is a stage musical written and directed by Debbie Isitt and co composed by Nicky Ager, based on Isitt’s 2009 film of the same name (part of the Nativity film series).

The musical follows a Coventry-based primary school, St Bernadette’s, where teacher Mr Maddens and his assistant, Mr Poppy mount a musical version of the nativity with the students, promising it will be adapted into a Hollywood movie.

The musical features songs from the film including “Sparkle and Shine”, “Nazareth”, “One Night One Moment” and “She’s The Brightest Star”.

The musical premiered at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in October 2017, before touring the UK and hits the road again this year coming to MK Theatre from November 14-18.

