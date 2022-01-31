Pictures: Wedding Show in Milton Keynes offered perfect chance for couples to plan their big day

Spring is definitely in the air and so is wedding fever with many couples looking to put Covid restrictions behind them and tie the knot this year.

So for anyone who has set a date for the big day or had to postpone their nuptials because of Covid, then the Milton Keynes Wedding Show on Sunday was the place to be. (30/1)

The event was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Stadium MK, where brides-to-be had the perfect opportunity to begin planning their wedding with everything under one roof.

There are around 60 exhibitors, mostly local, exhibiting at the show, with help and advice on everything from wedding flowers, the wedding venue, catering, cakes, entertainment, photography, and that all important wedding dress and wedding attire. There was also a chance to view some fantastic wedding cars outside the hotel entrance too.

Event manager Jackie Galo said: "It was one of our busiest shows ever so we're really pleased with how it went. After two years of Covid and not being able to plan too far into the future finally people and our exhibitors are more confident and want to start planning for their wedding. We had around 1,700 visitors and we got the feeling people can't wait to get back to some form of normality and that weddings are back.

"The next show, at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on March 19 and 20, promises to be bigger and better with a catwalk, FI simulator and numerous other attractions."

The Wedding Show is in its 14th great year, and was hosted in the fabulous ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel - the perfect venue to get the wedding season off to the perfect start.

The show was organised by Central Exhibitions Ltd with our photographer Jane Russell there to record the event.

For further details call 01908 305123 or email [email protected]

1. More than 60 exhibitors were on hand at The Wedding Show with help for those planning their big day Photo Sales

