Pilot scheme to inspire next generation of eco warriors like Greta Thunberg launched in four Milton Keynes primary schools

A pilot scheme to turn children into mini eco warriers like Greta Thunberg has been launched at four primary schools in Milton Keynes.

The scheme will give children from Years 3 to 6 three "three environmentally themed challenges" to complete each term in exchange for reward stickers.

Greta Thunberg

The aim is to encourage and educate children about local environmental issues, said Councillor Emily Darlington, the council's Cabinet member for public realm.

Called Eco Warriors, the scheme will mean each school signing a pledge at the start of term promising to implement changes to be more eco-friendly.

These changes could include installing water butts, having reusable plastics and reducing waste.

The challenges set each term include physical activities to get children out and about in their local area, organising school uniform or toy swaps at school or learning about how to recycle in MK. There are also bonus tasks for pupils to complete if they want to do more.

Eco Warriors launched

The school with the most reward stickers at the end of the school year will win £400 of vouchers, while the three runner-up schools will each receive £200 of vouchers.

Councillor Darlington said: “I'm delighted to be working with these four MK schools on the pilot scheme this year and to see it rolled out across all primary schools in 2020.”

She added: “It's so important to educate children about how and why we should recycle so that they learn an important life lesson that will stay with them as they grow up. Children are aware of the negative impact of our actions on the environment from national news stories and the Eco Warriors scheme is a positive way that they can do something locally to help.”

Philip Gray, Head Teacher at Long Meadow School said: “We are looking forward to working with the children at our school to take part in the pilot scheme of the Eco Warriors Challenge. The scheme sets to teach our children more about local environmental issues like recycling and litter.”

“It will also teach them lifelong skills about how to reuse, reduce and recycle and do something active to help reduce landfill.”