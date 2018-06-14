Pit stop at Bletchley Park for charity chief

Charity chief executive Simone Enefer-Doy made a pit stop at Bletchley Park as part of a road trip with a difference to raise the profile of little-known children’s charity Lifelites.

The challenge - A Lift for Lifelites - asked for lifts through every county in England and Wales, taking in nearly 50 famous landmarks en route in 14 days.

For the Buckinghamshire leg of the journey the lift, a Porsche, was donated by volunteers from the county’s Freemasons. They also made a £4,000 donation to the charity.

Simone said: “Buckinghamshire Freemasons are great supporters of Lifelites, and we are so grateful that they have stepped forward to volunteer their vehicles and time to help transport me as part of this 2,500 mile challenge.

“The trip has really captured people’s imaginations. We have an incredibly eclectic mix of transport to take me to all four corners of England and Wales and I can’t thank our volunteers enough for lending their pride and joy to help Lifelites achieve this challenge. It’s the wackiest relay ever!”

Volunteers who signed up to support the challenge, which kicked off on Friday, May 25 from the charity’s head office in London, provided an unbelievable variety of vehicles to transport Simone around the country. She’ll be stopping at landmarks such as Hadrian’s Wall, Angel of the North, Silverstone and Brighton Royal Pavilion in vehicles including a classic Rolls Royce, a camper van, a four seater plane, an E Type Jaguar and even a zip wire.

This demanding challenge is all in aid of Lifelites, the charity which supports the 10,000 children using every children’s hospice in the British Isles. Simone said: “We help to enhance the lives of life limited and disabled children in hospices by donating and maintaining specialist technology to help them play, be creative, control something for themselves and communicate, for as long as it is possible.

“All this means that Lifelites is probably the hardest working charity most people have never heard of. So with the help of volunteers and their vehicles around the country, I’m on a mission to raise the profile of our work and raise more funds to reach more children whose lives could be transformed by the technology we can provide.”

Lifelites has a package of their magical technology at every children’s hospice across the British Isles and their work is entirely funded by donations. Through the relay they are seeking to raise £50,000 – the cost of one of their projects for four years. In order to do this they need more people to know what we do and how they can support the charity to give kids with limited life unlimited possibilities.

You can find out more about Lifelites at www.lifelites.org .

Donations to Simone’s epic challenge can be made at www.justgiving.com/simone-enefer-doy