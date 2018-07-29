Pizza stolen in knifepoint robbery in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Milton Keynes.

On Friday (July 27) at around 11pm the victim, a man in his thirties, was delivering pizza in Kingsfold, New Bradville, when he was approached by another man with a knife and was told to hand them over. The pizza order and delivery bags were taken.

The offender is described as a white man in his thirties, bald with hair around the side of his head and a goatee beard. He had a foreign accent and was wearing a short sleeve t-shirt, black trousers or jeans.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kim McHugh of Bletchley Force CID, said: “This was a very serious incident and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.

“If you heard anything or you recognise the description of the offender, please get in touch.

“You can do this by calling the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference ‘43180229406’.

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111.