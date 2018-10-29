Plan your next adventure at expedition event in Stony Stratford

An Expedition Event is being held at The Climbers Shop in Stony Stratford on Saturday, November 10 and Sunday, November 11, when visitors can meet climbers, technical experts and adventure travellers.

Throughout the weekend the shop will have an Everest graphic on display, courtesy of Mountain Equipment, along with expedition equipment that has been to the world’s highest summit.

In the book room Rab have installed a global customer travel map ready for you to pin your next adventure on – you may even win a prize.

If you are keen to head off somewhere new but haven’t decided on a destination yet, meet the staff team and brand representatives for some great tips on travel destinations and “off the beaten track” adventures.

There will be free workshops available on how to plan your own expedition led by British Mountain Guide Technical Director Adrian Nelhams and a unique opportunity to consult with a fully qualified Doctor and mountain medicine specialist, Dr Hannah Kittson.

Inigo Jones of the British Mountaineering Council will be on hand to answer questions about helping protect precious crags and mountains for the future as part of the BMC Mend Our Mountains campaign.

A spokesman said: “The Climbers Shop is very proud to be one of a handful of expedition clothing specialists in the country and our full range is always available meaning that anyone heading off to colder climes can come and try on a choice of down suits, gloves and bootees within an hour’s drive of Birmingham, Oxford, Cambridge and London.

“Our good friends at Scarpa will also be on hand to provide specialist boot fitting with a full size range of high altitude footwear for you to try. Where else can you do that in the UK?

“Our representatives from the UK’s leading expedition equipment brands, Rab and Mountain Equipment will be available across the weekend. Their heritage, specialist knowledge of garment design and fabric expertise may help make the difference between buying an item for just one trip or buying a couple which will become firm favourites in your outdoor armoury whenever you head outdoors. Be sure to quiz the footwear guru from Scarpa too as just a small error in fit could ruin an expensive trip.”

On the Saturday evening Nick Bullock will be entertaining with tales of epic climbs, mountains and bears. Nick’s journey from HM Prison Service to cutting edge mountaineering has led to the publication of his second acclaimed book ‘Tides’, copies of which will be available for purchase at the shop and for Nick to sign. Places are limited so book your ticket early.

All proceeds of Nick’s talk will be raising money for the BMC Access and Conservation Trust and you can also support partner charity Community Action Nepal (CAN) by purchasing Nepali crafts or one of collection of unique signed mountain images that are on permanent display in the front stairwell.

For everyone who makes a purchase across the weekend there will be free entry to draw where you can win a winter skills day with a fully qualified instructor courtesy of Rab along with a massive hamper of outdoor gear including a Mountain Equipment Glacier sleeping bag, Petzl Boreo Helmet, Julbo Sunglasses, Black Diamond Headtorch, vouchers and much more.