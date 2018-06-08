Planned roadworks will affect M1 users in Milton Keynes from Monday

Highways England will be carrying out repairs and re-waterproofing to River Ouzel bridge from the M1 junction 11a to junction 14, beginning on Monday.

The work involves repairs to the bridge close to M1 junction 13 with contraflow arrangements set up in both directions.

Contraflow and lane closures will remain in place 24 hours a day throughout the works.

There are a series of full carriageway closures overnight from 10pm – 6am as follows:

Monday 11 June M1 southbound junctions 11A – 14

Tuesday 12 June M1 northbound junctions 11A - 14

There will be clearly signed diversions in place for all closures.