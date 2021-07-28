Planning bid lodged to turn Milton Keynes vaccination centre into 'village' development - including 27 storey block of flats

A planning application has this week been lodged to redevelop the city's current vaccination centre into a large 'urban living' area in the heart of CMK.

The plans for Saxon Court, once the council's housing offices, include 288 apartments solely for rent in a 27-storey block and four other four-storey buildings.

To be known as MK Gateway, there will also be a Knowledge hub and a space for local businesses to make and create known as The Shed.

Artists' impression of MK Gateway

The apartments will be called The Village and will represent a "UK-first in the future of urban living", say the developers First Base and Patron Capital.

They held a public consultation about their plans earlier this year and more than 6,000 responses were received. The full planning application will now be considered by MK Council.

Saxon Court itself will be retained but redeveloped and the existing plant-filled atrium space will be "revitalised", becoming an indoor public square, with local independent food, drink, and leisure spaces, connected to an outdoor ‘village green’ hosting pop-up activities and events.

"MK Gateway will provide the equivalent size of 19 tennis courts worth of publicly accessible space,

An artists' impression shows how tall the building will be

creating a new neighbourhood to live, work and play," said a spokesman.

"Delivering 288 apartments for rent, the proposed development is set to be the first in Central Milton Keynes to comply with MK Council’s affordable housing policy, with over a third (31%) of homes available for a discounted market rent," he added,

Incorporating a UK first, the Village will also feature 11 vertical gardens, totalling 4,500 square feet, for residents to share.

The project represents a local investment of £180 million and the creation of over 2,000 jobs.

MK Gateway

Steve Eccles, project director for First Base“We are thrilled to have submitted our proposals for this iconic site, which will deliver new jobs, homes and new spaces for local people to enjoy. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to meet with us and comment on our proposals. This valuable feedback has truly helped to shape our proposals. We believe this highly sustainable development will support Milton Keynes’ growth ambitions, celebrate the city’s innovative spirit, and generate significant long-term benefits.”