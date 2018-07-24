Plans to build up to 1,000 flats on Food Centre site in Central Milton Keynes

The long-deserted Food Centre at Central Milton Keynes could become a site for up to 1,000 new flats, the Citizen can reveal.

Much of the once-thriving centre has stood empty since Sainsbury moved out eight years ago.

The old Sainsbury's store front

The supermarket giants, for fear a competitor would move in, refused to relinquish the lengthy lease and continued to pay a reported £1m a year in rent.

Meanwhile Waitrose moved out of the other side, and the building became increasingly derelict.

Last week, during a meeting to discuss the new Plan:MK, the food centre owners Hermes Investment Management, dropped a bombshell.

Their agent announced the lease had been recovered and Hermes hoped to build between 500 and 1000 flats on the site.

Chair of Xplain campaign group Linda Inoki said: “It’s disgraceful the way Sainsbury’s has left the Food Centre to languish for such a long time, just so they could stamp out the competition!

“Building 1,000 flats would be massive. It could bring 1,500 new residents into the retail core. That would boost the centre:mk and also give a much-needed boost to the outdoor market.

“But the last thing we need is another Hub. They need top quality architecture so it’s not just a monolithic block of flats.”

Sainsbury’s moved out of the Food Centre in 2010 in order to open their new, highly successful superstore less than half a mile away at the Hub

A spokesman for centre:mk said: “Centre:mk has been keen for some time to find a solution to the Food Centre, one which would contribute to the city centre as a whole. The agreement with Sainsbury’s provides for an opportunity to revisit the function of the building for the first time in 30 years. Centre:mk hopes to have early discussions about the future of the Food Centre in the coming months.”

