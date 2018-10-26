Plenty of Halloween tricks in store at énergie Fitness in Milton Keynes

With Halloween fast approaching one gym in Milton Keynes has gone early with its “Trick or Treats” for its members.

There was magic in the air at énergie Fitness in Kiln Farm this Wednesday as local lad turned pro magician, Tomas Durcan came to entertain the members.

énergie Fitness, the new gym opened in Kiln Farm adjacent to Abbey Hill Golf Club, conjured up something magical for their members and visitors to the club with Tomas’ help.

Recently returned to Milton Keynes from Canada where he toured with some of the biggest and most ground breaking magicians around, Tomas played his incredible art of card trickery, slight of hand and situational magic on unsuspecting and astonished members.

Pranking members in a kettle bells class in the amazing YARD training space as well as performing some awesome one to one slight of hand tricks the members couldn’t believe their eyes.

What’s more the members were treated to some tasty nibbles and free shots of energy drinks as they trained.

“We like to do things a little bit differently here at énergie Fitness”, says owner Claire Banbury. Last month we opened for a 24 hour cycle-athon to raise money for the MK Hospital Charity. We had a DJ, fancy dress sessions and launched our brand new refer a friend prize which is a holiday to Greece for two!

With the support of our members and local businesses and others- the MK Lightning lads and local fire brigade all joined in to help- we raised £1000!”

Later this month énergie Fitness is planning a spooky family fun session for its members and anyone else who fancies taking part in some freaky family fitness fun!

