Police appeal following arson attack in Wolverton

Police in Milton Keynes are appealing for witnesses following an arson in Wolverton on Saturday (November 3) morning.

At around 5.30am, a garden shed at a property on Buckingham Street was destroyed by fire.

A second garden shed and a fence at neighbouring properties were also destroyed.

Investigating officer, PC James Elliot said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward and help us with our investigation. Thankfully nobody was hurt.

“If you believe you saw or heard anything relating to this incident then please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 43180335683.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.