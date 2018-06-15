Police appeal for witnesses after attempted robbery of pizza in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Mitcham Place, Bradwell Common, Milton Keynes.

At around 6pm on Monday (June 11) a man in his twenties was working delivering pizza, and when exiting his car for a delivery, four males approached him and demanded he hand over the pizza.

They made threats to the victim, who made off in his car a silver hatchback. He was not injured and nothing was taken from him.

The offenders were four males.

Investigating officer detective constable Serena Bellis, of Force CID based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are carrying out an investigation in relation to this incident and are asking anyone who may have information to please get in touch.

“Thankfully in this incident the victim was uninjured and nothing was taken, we have made a number of arrests in connection with the incident and enquires are ongoing.”

> A 15-year-old male, and two 17-year-old males from Milton Keynes have been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery. They have all been released under investigation.