Police appeal for witnesses following an assault in Milton Keynes

At around 8.45pm on Thursday (June 14) in the Heelands sports field, two teenage boys were approached by a group of seven or eight men.

One of the men accused them of assaulting him earlier to which the teenagers replied that he was mistaken and had got the wrong people. The men then assaulted the teenagers causing minor injuries. One of the boys received treatment at Milton Keynes University Hospital for a cut to his ear.

The offenders are described as seven or eight white men in their twenties.

Investigating officer PC Callum Sharp said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this assault or recorded the incident on their mobile phone. If you have any information that may assist with our investigation then please get in touch.”

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference '43180180708', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.