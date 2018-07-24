Police appeal for witnesses following death of 15-year-old girl yesterday

Police are appealing for witnesses following an unexplained death in Milton Keynes.

Officers received a report at about 3pm yesterday (Monday) that a 15-year-old girl had been taken ill in the Marlborough Street area.

She received treatment from South Central Ambulance Service paramedics, but sadly died at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is taking place, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

The girl’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Jason Simpson, of Bletchley Force CID, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a 15-year-old girl has died, and an investigation is taking place into how this happened.

“A post mortem will take place in due course, but I would like to speak to anyone who was in the Marlborough Street area yesterday at around the time of the incident.

“If you saw the incident, or have any information at all which you think could help our investigation, I would urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with any details is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.