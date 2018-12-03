Police appeal to find missing Milton Keynes teenager

Can you help find a 17-year-old boy who went missing 11 days ago.

Sonny Stirton was last seen in Milton Keynes on Thursday, November 22.

He was wearing a black tracksuit with black trainers and a black coat with a fur trim around the hood.

Sonny is 6ft tall with a slim build and fair hair. It is believed he may have travelled to Swansea, but he also has connections to the Sutton, Woolwich and Plumstead areas of London.

PC Craig Naylor said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who has seen Sonny or who has any information as to his whereabouts to get in touch.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please let us know.

“Sonny, if you see this appeal, please let us know that you are safe.”

Anyone with any information should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference 43180357912.