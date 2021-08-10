Police ask for help in finding Milton Keynes boy, 16, who has been missing for almost two weeks
He was last seen on July 28
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from his MK home for almost two weeks.
Kwame Agyapong was last seen at midday on 28 July in Stantonbury in Milton Keynes.
He is black, 5ft 8ins tall and of a medium build. He has black hair styled in dreadlocks, with the sides shaven. It’s not known what he was dressed in when he was last seen.
He is known to frequent Stantonbury, central Milton Keynes, Shenley Church End and Crownhill.
Investigator Kirsten Medland of Milton Keynes police station said: “We are appealing for help in tracing Kwame, and would appeal to any members of the public to get in touch if they have seen him.
“Please contact Thames Valley Police either by reporting online, or calling 101 if you can help. Please quote reference number 43210337439 when making any reports.”