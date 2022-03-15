Police close off road after 'bomb' found by gravediggers in Milton Keynes cemetery

Bomb disposal experts are at an MK cemetery this morning after gravediggers unearthed what is believed to be a wartime grenade.

Police have closed off Manor Road Cemetery in Fenny Stratford and also a stretch of road from Eaton Avenue to Aylesbury Street.

It is understood the men were digging a new grave when they came across the grenade.

Manor Road cemetery

"They realised it was a bomb and called police. It's probably been there since WW1 or WW2," said a witness.