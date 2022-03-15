Police close off road after 'bomb' found by gravediggers in Milton Keynes cemetery

Bomb disposal experts are in attendance, say witnesses

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:40 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:42 am

Bomb disposal experts are at an MK cemetery this morning after gravediggers unearthed what is believed to be a wartime grenade.

Police have closed off Manor Road Cemetery in Fenny Stratford and also a stretch of road from Eaton Avenue to Aylesbury Street.

It is understood the men were digging a new grave when they came across the grenade.

Manor Road cemetery

"They realised it was a bomb and called police. It's probably been there since WW1 or WW2," said a witness.

The Citizen is awaiting an update from police.