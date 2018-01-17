Police dig up garden of Baptist minister’s Milton Keynes home as part of murder probe

Police have dug up a Baptist minister’s garden as part of a murder and fraud investigation following the deaths of two pensioners.

Witnesses have described how police descended on the church-owned home of Rev Ian Field and his wife Beverley early on Tuesday morning and arrested his 22-year-old son Thomas.

“They seemed to be searching the house and then they started digging up the garden. It was mostly laid to grass and they made a quite a mess. Nobody knows what they were looking for.”

The Wellingborough road property now appears to be unoccupied.

The Field’s older son Ben, 27, has also been arrested.

