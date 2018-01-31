Police hunt man who had purple beads in his hair over sex assault on teenage girl in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police release E-Fit following the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Milton Keynes.

The victim, aged 16, was walking near the Furzton underpass between 3.45pm and 4pm on 8 January.

She heard a sound behind her and saw a man looking at her. She turned back to continue walking however was then pulled backwards by the man and sexually assaulted over her clothing. She kicked the man and managed to break free.

Officers investigating this incident would like to speak to a person shown in the E-Fit image. He is black, aged under 25 years old, 5ft 6ins, skinny, and has dark hair twisted in dreadlocks which had purple beads at the ends.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hooded zip up jacket with toggle ties.

Designated investigator Karen Megeary, based at Milton Keynes Investigation Hub, said: “We are investigating this incident and I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at around the time the sexual assault took place.

“I would particularly like to speak to anyone who recognises the person depicted in the E-Fit image as they may have information which could assist our enquiries.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43180007435’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.