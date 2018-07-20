Police hunting hack-saw maniac who is mindlessly destroying trees in Milton Keynes park

How could anybody do this to our trees in Milton Keynes?

Police are searching for a hack-sawing maniac who is mindlessly destroying trees in a city park.

Trees mindlessly hack-sawed in Milton Keynes

Around 12 healthy specimens in Monkston Park have been sawn down or chopped with an axe for no reason over the past month.

All the trees are so badly damaged that they will have to be removed.

They are owned by the Parks Trust, who have now stepped up patrols by community rangers in a bid to catch the offender.

Police too are patrolling the area and intend to charge the culprit with criminal damage.

The Parks Trust believe the tree-chopping spate could be linked to recent vandalism of fences on the Woughton side of the park.

Gates have also been deliberately left open by offenders, causing the park’s cattle to end up perilously close to roads.

Large amounts of litter have been left by what is believed to be “large gatherings” in the park.

The Parks Trust is now planning to install mobile CCTV at the hot spot area, and have put up signage with the details of the damage and the police crime reference number.

Rob Riekie, Landscape and Operations Director for The Parks Trust, said: “We are extremely disappointed by the considerable vandalism caused to trees in Monkston Park. This mindless behaviour not only negatively impacts the environment and local wildlife but also the enjoyment of other park users. As a result of the damage caused these trees now pose a serious health and safety risk to other users and will need to be removed, using time and money that could be better spent elsewhere. We would strongly urge anyone who has any information about who caused this damage to contact the police.”

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 43180216349 if you can help.

