Police in Milton Keynes appeal for help to find missing girls

Police are appealing for help to find two missing girls from the Buckingham area who are believed to have been in Milton Keynes.

Kelsey Cooney and Summer Jones, both aged 14, were last seen in Buckingham at around 12pm on Sunday (1/7).

Information suggests they have been in the Netherfield area of Milton Keynes more recently.

Kelsey is white, around 5ft 3ins tall with a medium build. She wears braces on her teeth.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey Adidas top with three stripes down the side and black Vans shoes.

Summer is white, around 5ft 11ins tall with a slim build. She has straight brown hair just past the shoulder.

She was wearing a red top with black pattern off the shoulders, which was mid-length, tight blue skinny jeans and salmon pink trainers.

She was carrying a black handbag.

She also has a pierced belly button and pierced ears with scars on her arms.

If anybody sees either Kelsey or Summer, please call 101, quoting reference number 43180199453.

Inspector Matt Fishwick, based at Aylesbury Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kelsey and Summer, as they have not been seen for two days.

“I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen them to contact us.”