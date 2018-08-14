Police in Milton Keynes arrest a third person on suspicion of murder

An 18-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested today (Tuesday) on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

The arrest is in connection with the death of 29-year-old Ronnie Wrighting. At 10.20pm on Saturday (August 11) an altercation took place between a group of males in Duparc Close, Browns Wood. During the incident the victim sustained injuries and two males then left the scene on a moped.

Police subsequently received a report from the ambulance service shortly before 11pm. The victim, who had left the scene in a taxi, was being treated for his injuries in Gibbwin, Great Linford. He was taken to hospital where he subsequently died.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent, of the Major Crime unit said: “Enquiries are ongoing and people in the community are likely to continue to see an increased police presence while our investigation continues.

“I would ask anyone who has information which may be relevant to our enquiries, who has not already spoken to police, to come forward and contacts us.”

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, remains in police custody.