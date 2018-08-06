Police in Milton Keynes issue e-fit following sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

Police have released an e-fit image following a sexual assault in Bletchley.

The incident took place last Saturday (July 28) at about 1.20pm at the Warren Play Park, on the Lakes Estate in Bletchley.

The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was playing in the park when a man approached her and touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

The offender is white, aged about 30, with ginger hair and stubble. He is about 5ft 10ins tall with a slightly chubby build and was wearing a white top, blue shorts and a brown belt.

Investigating officer, PC Harry Bissett, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a concerning incident in which a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

“If anyone recognises the man pictured in this e-fit image, I would like to speak to them.

Anyone who has any information which they think could help our investigation, should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference 43180230974.