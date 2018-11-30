Police in Milton Keynes issue safety advice for the festive season

Police in Milton Keynes are reminding local residents to plan their routes home ahead of the Christmas party season.

Milton Keynes is a popular destination for Christmas parties and while party planning may have started well in advance, officers would like to remind those attending parties of the importance of planning how they are getting home.

If you are planning to use public transport, check the timetables in advance to avoid missing the last route home. Remember to keep aside the money you will need for the journey home.

If public transport isn’t an option, ask a friend or family member in advance to give you a lift home. Double check with them nearer the time of your night out to ensure they haven’t forgotten.

If you opt to get a taxi home, licensed taxi ranks are located at:

MK Train Station

Jurys Inn, The Hub

The Xscape building

If you choose to be a designated driver for your night out, make sure you stick to non-alcoholic drinks all night. The consequences of drink driving are serious. It’s not worth the risk.

Chief inspector John Batty, deputy commander for Milton Keynes local policing area, said: “Too often on weekends during December, our officers are caught up in looking after those who find themselves unable to get home because they spent their taxi money, missed public transport or decided to drink after driving into the town centre.

“Whilst our priority is to keep people safe in Milton Keynes, many of these situations are avoidable by just planning your route home in advance.”