Police 'increasingly concerned' about boy, 15, missing for four days in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing boy from Bletchley who has not been seen for four days now,

Joshua Ngienga, aged 15, was last seen in Bletchley at around 8am on February 25.

He was wearing a black tracksuit, black Nike trainers and a black coat as well as carrying a black Adidas rucksack.

Joshua Ngienga is missing

PC Katie Pollard, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Joshua’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.