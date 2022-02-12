Police increasingly concerned about missing Milton Keynes teenager last seen a month ago

Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned about missing Milton Keynes teenager who was last seen a month ago.

The last confirmed sighting of 16-year-old Musa Hussain was in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on 14 January.

Musa is 6ft 1ins tall and slim. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and was carrying a Gucci bag.

The last confirmed sighting of 16-year-old Musa Hussain was in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on 14 January

In addition to Peterborough, Musa has links to Coventry, Rugby, Nuneaton, all in Warwickshire.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Adam Billingham, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 16-year-old Musa Hussain.

“If anyone has any information as to Musa’s whereabouts, I would urge them to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.