Police increasingly concerned about missing Milton Keynes teenager last seen a month ago
Thames Valley Police is appealing for information in relation to the missing 16-year-old
Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned about missing Milton Keynes teenager who was last seen a month ago.
The last confirmed sighting of 16-year-old Musa Hussain was in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on 14 January.
Musa is 6ft 1ins tall and slim. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and was carrying a Gucci bag.
In addition to Peterborough, Musa has links to Coventry, Rugby, Nuneaton, all in Warwickshire.
Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Adam Billingham, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 16-year-old Musa Hussain.
“If anyone has any information as to Musa’s whereabouts, I would urge them to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.
“If you see Musa, please call 999. In a non-emergency, you can leave information on our website or call 101, quoting investigation reference 43220062571.”