Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 23-year-old with links to Milton Keynes

Police report that Tyler Waugh, 23, has been missing since Saturday May 22, when he might have been in Milton Keynes.

Today (May 26), Thames Valley Police confirms the 23-year-old is missing and that he might have been in the Bletchley and Woburn Sands area on Saturday.

When last seen for definite, he was wearing a a black Nike jacket with hood, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

Tyler Waugh was last seen on May 21

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson released the following statement, saying: "Tyler is known to frequent Bletchley and may have been seen in the Woburn Sands or Bletchley area on 22 May.