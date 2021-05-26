Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 23-year-old with links to Milton Keynes
The last confirmed sighting of this man was on Saturday May 21.
Police report that Tyler Waugh, 23, has been missing since Saturday May 22, when he might have been in Milton Keynes.
Today (May 26), Thames Valley Police confirms the 23-year-old is missing and that he might have been in the Bletchley and Woburn Sands area on Saturday.
When last seen for definite, he was wearing a a black Nike jacket with hood, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson released the following statement, saying: "Tyler is known to frequent Bletchley and may have been seen in the Woburn Sands or Bletchley area on 22 May.
"We are increasingly concerned for his welfare. If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference 43210222040."