Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Milton Keynes man
A man from Milton Keynes has been reported missing today (19 August).
Robert, who is 43, was last seen in the Great Holm area of Milton Keynes earlier today.
Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal to find the Milton Keynes man, and is “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.
He is white, approximately six foot one inch tall, of medium build with short black, greying hair, Thames Valley Police says.
Witness reports suggest that Robert might be wearing a grey t-shirt or polo shirt with shorts.
Inspector Andrew Deane, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Robert and so are appealing for the public’s help in finding him.
“If you have seen Andrew or you know where he may be, please call 101, quoting reference 1258 of 19 August.”