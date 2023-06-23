Police are ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a 28-year-old man from Milton Keynes.

This afternoon (23 June) Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal to find Munashe Musunga.

He was reported missing this morning and was last seen at around 10am in the Tinkers Bridge area walking towards Netherfield.

Munashe Musunga

Munashe is approximately five feet five inches tall, of medium build, with short black hair. He was wearing beige trousers and a dark jumper.

PC Willker Da Silva Melo, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Munashe’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

“If you see him, please call us on 999, quoting reference number 43230276690.

