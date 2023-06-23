News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Milton Keynes man's welfare

He was last seen at 10am this morning
By James Lowson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read

Police are ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a 28-year-old man from Milton Keynes.

This afternoon (23 June) Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal to find Munashe Musunga.

He was reported missing this morning and was last seen at around 10am in the Tinkers Bridge area walking towards Netherfield.

Munashe MusungaMunashe Musunga
Munashe Musunga
Most Popular
Read More
Deadline looms for Milton Keynes Community Safety survey which aims to tackle a...

Munashe is approximately five feet five inches tall, of medium build, with short black hair. He was wearing beige trousers and a dark jumper.

PC Willker Da Silva Melo, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Munashe’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

“If you see him, please call us on 999, quoting reference number 43230276690.

“If you have information but do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”