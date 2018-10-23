Police issue CCTV image after theft in centre:mk

Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following a theft in Milton Keynes shopping centre.

Between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Wednesday, September 12 a man fell asleep in the lobby area of Milton Keynes shopping centre, close to door 5, whilst charging his mobile phone.

When the man was woken by a security guard, he found that his mobile phone and bag had been taken.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to in relation to this offence.

If you believe you may have any information that could assist this investigation, call 101 quoting 43180279695. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.