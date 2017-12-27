Police issue e-fit after burglary in Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes have released an e-fit image in connection with three burglaries which are believed to be linked in Wolverton.

The incident occurred on Thursday (December 14) at about 12.40pm in Green Lane.

The victim was present inside the address when she was confronted by a man who swore at her before exiting the property. A silver coloured door key and an amount of cash were stolen.

Later that day, between around 7pm and 10pm at Milford Avenue, Stony Stratford, attempts were made to force the side door of the property and a glass panel was smashed, but no entry was gained.

At around 9.30am on Friday (December 15), on Caxton Road, forced entry was made to the porch area of the house. The offender was unable to open the main door to the house and nothing was stolen.

The man is white, in his late teens to early twenties, approximately 6ft tall, with short dark blonde hair. He was wearing a black hoody with a grey tick and dark blue jeans.

Investigating officer, detective constable Katrina Walmsley said: “The burglaries are believed to be linked and I would like to appeal for any information about these incidents to identify and locate the offender.

“I would also like to speak to the person depicted in the e-Fit image as we believe he may have vital information in relation to the incident. If you recognise the person in the image, please contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”