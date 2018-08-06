Police issue image of man following possession of offensive weapon incident Milton Keynes

Police have released an image of a man who might have vital information following an incident in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place on Wednesday (August 1) in Pendeen Crescent, Tattenhoe at about 10.45pm.

Officers received reports that a group of people were setting fires near industrial units.

Members of the public confronted them and one of the group threatened them with a machete. He then fled the scene.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to locate the offender.

Investigating officer Sergeant Nigel Jordan said: “I would like to speak to the man in this image, as he could have vital information about this incident.

“Anyone who recognises him, or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 4180235843.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.