Police make-appeal in connection with murder investigation in Milton Keynes

Major Crime detectives are continuing to appeal for information in connection with a murder investigation which featured on a national television documentary last night.

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime unit’s work investigating the murder of Hang Yin Leung in Milton Keynes was the subject of Catching a Killer: A Knock at the Door broadcast on Channel 4.

Hang Yin Leung's long service police medal

The victim, Hang Yin Leung, died in hospital on February 11, 2017. She had been assaulted during a burglary at her home in Orne Gardens, on January 31 and was taken ill while providing a police statement.

Four arrests were made in connection to the investigation however a lack of evidence meant no charges have yet been brought in the case.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Andy Shearwood, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Sadly in this case there has not yet been an outcome but we continue to make efforts to seek justice for Hang’s family.

“The case will be regularly reviewed, allowing for advances in forensic science, particularly if any new information comes to light.

Hang Yin Leung's long service police medal

“I would like to once again like to appeal to the public for help in tracing Hang’s stolen property.

"Hang was a police officer with the Hong Kong Police. Have you seen her long service medal awarded to mark 18 years of service? It is inscribed with her rank and shoulder number WPC 15037. Have you seen a Rolex watch belonging to Hang’s husband Chun Yau Leung? It has the model number 68274 and serial number 8216199.”

Hang Yin Leung’s son Keith Leung, said; "Despite the tremendous effort put in by Thames Valley Police, we still do not have justice for the murder of Hang Yin; my mother.

"If you have information regarding the tragic event that befell my family in that terrible month of January 2017, please have the courage to come forward and speak.

Hang Yin Leung (pictured centre in pink)

"With your help we may finally find justice for Hang Yin. Thank you."