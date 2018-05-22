Police pay tribute to ‘dignity’ of Ella Parker’s family

Pregnant Ella Parker was stabbed 33 times with a screwdriver by a man who two days earlier walked out of a Milton Keynes mental health centre because he feared the patients were going to eat him and police have paid tribute to her family.

Ryan Blacknell, 24, was today sent to Broadmoor top security hospital by a judge who demanded an investigation into how he was allowed to leave the Campbell Centre - READ FULL STORY.



After the ordeal and case police have now paid tribute to the ‘dignity’ of Ella’s family.



Detective Inspector Stuart Blaik from the Major Crime unit said: “This was an absolutely tragic death of a woman liked and loved by so many.



“Ella was in the process of rebuilding her life following the recent loss of her parents and grandparents and was looking forward to the birth of her child. A thorough investigation has been conducted with the support of Ella’s family and friends.



“The conclusion of this investigation will not in any way help with the grieving process but I do hope that it will enable the family to start the rebuilding their lives again.



“I wish to pay tribute to the family and all those who have assisted the investigation over the weeks and months since December last year - their courage and dignity has been incredible.”



Victoria Griffiths, Senior Crown Prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service said: “On Friday December 8 2017, Blacknell attended Milton Keynes police station, told officers he had been involved in a crime and was arrested on suspicion of murder. At Luton Crown Court on Monday, 23 April 2018, he pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.



“Manslaughter by diminished responsibility is a partial defence to murder, which is only established if there is medical evidence that a defendant was suffering from an abnormality of mind that substantially impaired their responsibility for their actions.



“When Blacknell indicated a guilty plea to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, we carefully and thoroughly reviewed all the evidence in this case. In light of all the evidence, the CPS took the view that it was appropriate to accept the plea and the views of the family were sought before the plea was accepted.



“This case represents a tragedy for Ella’s family and friends, who have been devastated by her death.



“We know that nothing will bring Ella back to her family and friends, but we hope that the conviction and sentence bring them at least a small sense that justice has been done. Our thoughts are very much with them all at this time.”