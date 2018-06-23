Police release e-fit in connection with robbery in Milton Keynes

Police have released an e-fit image as part of an investigation into a robbery.

At around 3.45am on Monday, May, 28 a 38-year-old woman was confronted by two men outside the front of the railway station in Central Milton Keynes.

The offenders assaulted the victim, causing serious injuries to her face and an arm injury which required hospital treatment.

They then rode away on bicycles in the direction of Oldbrook. The victim had three iPods stolen during the robbery.

Officers would like to trace the man depicted in the e-fit image in connection with the offence

Investigating officer DC Damien Freeman said: “This was a particularly vicious assault that has left the victim with some significant facial and arm injuries.

“The motive appears to have been robbery as the victim had three iPods stolen during the incident.

“I am appealing to anybody who believes that they recognise the man depicted in this E-fit image, or may have witnessed the incident to contact 101.”