Police release image of woman after dangerous dog attack put victim in Milton Keynes Hospital

Officers want to speak to the woman in connection with the incident
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2024, 14:49 BST
Police have released an image of a woman they want to track down after a dangerous dog attack put the victim in Milton Keynes Hospital.

Thames Valley Police have issued the picture of a woman officers would like to speak to in connection with the dangerous dog incident in Milton Keynes.

At around 11.30am on Saturday 23 March, a 26 year old woman was attacked and bitten by a dog around the Fyfield Barrow/Gregories Drive area. The victim suffered injuries to the arm and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Police want to speak to this woman about the incident, which happened around the Fyfield Barrow/Gregories Drive area of MK. Photo: PolicePolice want to speak to this woman about the incident, which happened around the Fyfield Barrow/Gregories Drive area of MK. Photo: Police
Investigating Officer PC Stratu said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the woman in the image to get in touch as he may have vital information about the incident.

“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240134808.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”