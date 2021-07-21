Police release remarkably clear CCTV picture of man they want to speak to in connection with mass pub fight in Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV images as part of a re-appeal for witnesses to a large scale disorder in a city pub.

They want to speak to the man in connected with an incident of grievous bodily harm and affray that happened in the pub last month.

It took place in Captain Ridley's Shooting Party in Bletchley's Queensway at around 11.45pm on Tuesday June 22.

Do you recognise this man?

Following the assault a large scale disorder took place and glasses were thrown causing injuries to two female members of staff, who did not require hospital treatment.

Five men aged between 22 and 42 have been arrested so far and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Leanne Shepherd of Milton Keynes CID, said: “I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe that the person pictured may have vital information about this incident. As such I’d like to identify and speak to him.

“However I would also like to re-appeal to any witnesses to this incident to come forward and provide their account to police. It could be of great assistance to our investigation into this matter.

“Anyone who recognises the person in this CCTV image would be encouraged to make a report. Alternatively, if you think the person pictured is you, I would equally encourage you to make contact with us and quote reference 43210275400.

“You can also make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”