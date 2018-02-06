Police renew appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Milton Keynes

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision in Milton Keynes which took the life of the once-famous ‘face of UK immigration’ Victor Spirescu.

Mr Spirescu shot to fame in January 2014 when he was hailed as the first Romanian to arrive in Britain. His photo hit national headlines, he met national politicians and was asked for autographs by people in the street.

The single vehicle collision involved a black Mitsubishi Galant on the A509, at Chicheley Hill at around 4am on Monday, January 15.

Mr Spirescu, 33, sustained fatal injuries and died the scene.

A 25-year-old man, who was also travelling in the vehicle, received minor injuries during the collision.

Investigating officer PC Naomi Hames said: “We would like to thank the public for their help in sharing our first appeal. We have located the specific witness we were looking to speak to.

“I would like to ask anyone else who may have witnessed this collision or has any information relating to this incident to come forward to police.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 104 15/1.”

> A 25-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.