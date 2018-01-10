Police seek four men after ‘very distressing’ burglary near Milton Keynes

An 83-year-old woman was forced to the floor when four men burgled her home near Olney last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the ‘very distressing incident’, which happened around 9.20pm on Thursday (January 4).

The victim was at home in the village of Lavendon when four men forced their way into her house.

They forced her onto the floor while they conducted a search of the house taking cash, jewellery and bank paperwork.

It is believed the offenders were driving a dark coloured large Audi or BMW. They were wearing dark clothing and face masks.

Investigating officer detective constable Susan Russell said: “We would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious behaviour in the area at this time to please come forward.

“This was obviously a very distressing incident for the victim and I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident or anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously.

“If you have any information which could assist the investigation please contact police.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43180004022’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.