Police to increase patrols for in Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes are planning to increase patrols in the rural communities.

Milton Keynes is well-known for its busy, urban centre – home to many of the largest corporations and retail outlets.

However, the Milton Keynes Local Policing Area also covers a number of villages and rural areas surrounding the energetic hub.

The concerns and needs of residents and businesses in the rural areas are as much of a priority to the local police as those of urban Milton Keynes.

Neighbourhood officers are planning an operation involving departments from all over the force, officers from neighbouring police forces and members of the rural communities to help build community resilience and to deter criminals from acting in these areas.

The operation will focus on tackling the crimes impacting most on these rural communities, such as burglaries, fly tipping and speeding.