Police urge vigilance after spate of burglaries in Olney and Newport Pagnell

Police are appealing for witnesses following a spate of burglaries in Olney and Newport Pagnell over the weekend.

Between 11pm on Saturday (17/11) and 9am on Sunday morning (18/11) FIVE properties were broken into in Olney and Newport Pagnell.

The first offence took place in East Street, Olney, where offenders attempted to gain entry through a ground floor window. They were unable to gain entry and nothing was taken from the house.

The second offence took place in Coneygere, Olney, where offenders entered the garage of a house. A bicycle, chainsaw and a crowbar were taken. The offenders then tried to enter the house through a ground floor window. They were unable to gain entry.

The third offence also took place in Coneygere where offenders entered the garage through a side door. They then tried to fish items from inside the house through a window using bamboo sticks. Two mountain bikes and a sledgehammer were taken.

The fourth offence took place in Leary Crescent, Newport Pagnell, where the front door of a house was forced open. Two handbags and a purse were taken.

The fifth offence was also in Leary Crescent where two men were seen trying the handles of the front door of a house and the garage door. They did not gain entry and nothing was taken.

Investigating officer detective constable Jacqui Baverstock said: “My team and I are thoroughly investigating these incidents and believe that they are linked. I am keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of Sunday morning or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage which could help with this investigation.

“I would like to remind the local community to make sure that the doors and windows of their homes and garages are closed and locked and that valuable items are not left on display. Burglars are often opportunistic and will take advantage of any chance that they come across.”

If you have any information, you report this by using our online form quoting reference 43180352786, or by calling 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

PCSOs Ormston and Flynn are hosting a crime prevention surgery for local residents on Wednesday 21 November from 10am to 12noon at Cobbs Garden Surgery in Olney where they will be offering and advice and will be available to answer any questions you may have about securing your home.