Police warn Milton Keynes van owners after spike in thefts this month

Van owners are being asked to check vehicles are secure overnight in Milton Keynes after an increase in thefts from vans during January.

This month 63 vans have been targeted across Milton Keynes. The Lakes Estate in Bletchley has been a particular hotspot. Of those vans broken into the majority have had tools stolen.

Inspector Amy Webb, from Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are actively investigating all of these crimes and I would ask that if anyone has any information or has seen something suspicious that they get in contact with me, via 101.

“Vehicle criminals are often opportunist and you can help us to prevent vehicle-related crime by taking simple security measures.”

These include:

Make sure you lock the doors and shut the windows whenever you leave your van unattended

Never leave any valuables visible – keep all possessions out of sight. Even if you know that there is nothing valuable in your jacket pocket or file left on the seat, a thief may try their luck

Remove tools from your van when left overnight

If removal of tools is not possible, fit a tool safe and ensure it is fully secure

Consider parking your van close to a hedge or wall in order to restrict access for anyone trying to get inside. Always park your van in well-lit areas

Engrave or mark tools and their box with your details. This can be down with a UV pen or permanent marker

Fit additional external locks to van doors

If you see any suspicious behaviour, please call 101.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.