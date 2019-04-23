£100,000 project to provide archway focus at Milton Keynes beauty spot

A three-sided archway could be built on top of a man-made mound to provide a place for locals to sit and look over a lake in Milton Keynes.

The 2.8m (9-ft) tall piece of triangular public artwork for Little Callow Mound, off Skye Crescent, in Newton Leys, has been designed by London-based artist Sarah Staton.

Little Callow Mound

Sarah worked with the local community on the design of the public art project which will be 5.91m in length and 2m wide at one end coming to a point at the other end. The widest end faces towards Willow Lake and will include a bench for people to sit on.

The £100,000 project, paid for by property developers, seeks to commemorate the history of brickmaking in the area and will be made out of bespoke and reclaimed brick, reinforced glass cast cement, and bespoke blue and white tiles.

The archway will have a tiled side to tell the story of the brick works that stood at Newton Leys during much of the 20th century.

A group of residents visited a traditional brickmaker as a part of the process which also included updates on the community Facebook page.

