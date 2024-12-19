1,000 free Christmas food boxes sent to struggling families in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes City Council has funded a scheme that will see 1,000 food boxes sent to struggling families this Christmas.

The boxes, that are being sent to families this week, contain all the ingredients needed for a roast dinner including a full chicken or nut roast, 1.5kg of potatoes, half a dozen large carrots, parsnips, cauliflower or broccoli plus additional vegetables and fruit, the council revealed.

Families were asked to apply for the scheme, which was aimed at families that receive benefit-related free school meals. According to council estimations, each box had a value of around £50.

Charlie said: “I'd just like to say a massive thank you again for our Xmas Dinner food box. You and your team have really helped my family out and we appreciate it a lot.”

1,000 of these boxes are being delivered

Milton Keynes City Council is also running free activity sessions and meals during the Christmas school holidays for families eligible for the free school meals scheme.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw said: “Funded through our Holiday Activities and Food programme, these food parcels are packed full of fresh ingredients and are a welcome boost to families in need. The winter school holiday can be a particularly difficult time for families with children and we recognise that these extra supplies can make a real difference.”

Further support schemes run by the council can be found on its website here.

The city council says it also runs schemes to assist over 65s through the winter period and households using old fashioned energy sources.